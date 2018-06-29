Tipperary crime latest: Gardai make number of arrests under the Public Order Act

The Gardai have made several arrests under the Public Order Act around North Tipperary in recent days following daytime alcohol-related incidents.

At Parkmore, Roscrea, a male was arrested for being intoxicated at 3pm last Wednesday.

Another male was arrested at Pearse Street, Nenagh, at 1pm last Saturday. He was reportedly acting aggressively on the main street.

A male was arrested under the Public Order Act in Roscrea town at 12.30pm on Sunday.

Two males were arrested for a similar offence at Kennedy Park, Roscrea, at 10.30pm on the same day.

Gardaí also arrested a man on suspicion of drink driving at Church Street, Roscrea, at 9.30pm last Monday.

Elsewhere, two seizures of small amounts of cannabis have been made in recent days at Stereame, Nenagh, and at Carrig, Ballingarry. Vehicles were stopped and searched on both occasions.

Gardaí are also investigating the theft of a number of items from a shed at Finnoe, Borrisokane, overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday of last week.