Tipperary deaths: Nenagh mourns passing of former butcher Tony Healy

The local community and traders of Nenagh were this Tuesday mourning the passing of one of the town's best known shop owners, Tony Healy.

Mr Healy and his family ran a successful butcher shop on Pearse Street for a number of generations.

The sign still hangs over the premises across from the junction with MacDonagh Street.

Mr Healy of Beechlawn, Dromin Road, and formerly of Pearse Street, Nenagh, died this Monday, April 30.

He was the beloved husband of the late Phyllis, and his passing is deeply regretted by his loving sisters, Doris, Sally and Kathleen; niece Claire; nephew Paul; brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday, May 2, from 4pm until 7pm. Funeral arriving on Thursday to St Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Lisboney cemetery.