Tipperary deaths: severe weather causes disruptions to many funeral services

A number of funerals in Tipperary have had to be postponed due to the effects of Storm Emma.

With high winds and dangerous roads, families, in conjunction with local undertakers, have had to make the hard decision to change removal and funeral arrangements.

One Nenagh undertaker told the Tipperary Star that they had made a decision on Wednesday evening to postpone services.

"We are encouraging people to check on rip.ie and to contact people using social media about arrangements," said Pat Keller.