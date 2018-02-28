Beast from the East: Tipperary wakes up to a blanket of snow

Tipperary woke up to a blanket of snow this Wednesday morning as the Beast from the East hit the Premier County.

There is a Status Orange weather alert for the county.

The worst hit areas are from Cashel through to Nenagh with the Gardai describing the Nenagh to Thurles road as "bad" and passable only with a lot of care.

Parents are being asked to check with schools as many in rural areas may not open with main roads only be treated.

AAroadwatch is describing the roads around Thurles as "slippery" and motorists are being urged to take care and are being urged to stick to main roads.

Traffic around Nenagh is moving but caution is being urged.

With further snow predicted and freezing temperatures, conditions are likely to dis-improve.