Tipperary deaths: sadness at passing of former Nenagh handball champion Michael "Boysie" Hogan

The death has occured of one of the stalwarts of handball in Nenagh, Michael "Boysie" Hogan of Silver Street.

Former All-Ireland champion "Boysie" is credited by Nenagh Eire Og as having re-organised the handball section of the club and coaching the boys and girls.

He was a former secretary of Nenagh handball Club and former PRO of Tipperary Handball Board.

In 2000, in the Diamond Masters B Doubles, Boysie and Pat Cleary, Lahorna, beat Frank Vaughan and Brian Kilcommons from Roscommon in the All-Ireland final.

Boysie reached the Diamond Masters B singles final, but was beaten by Sean Mc.Atee in the final.



Boysie Hogan and Willie Maher Lahorna reached the All-Ireland final in the Diamond Masters B doubles.

In acknowledgement of the contribution to handball in the town Nenagh UDC, in 2001, erected a plaque on the wall at Shannon Development (Shamrock Club) in Silver Street in honour of the All-Ireland handball champions of Nenagh from 1934-2000. They were: Joe Hassett, Ned Hassett, Joe Bergin, Paddy Kennedy, Jackie Sweeney, Connie Cleere, Michael O’Gorman, Michael McMahon, Denis Carey, John Rice, Tommy Cleere, Paddy Gleeson, Michael "Boysie" Hogan and Pat Cleary.

Michael "Boysie" Hogan died peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Nenagh General Hospital, surrounded by his family.

He was the beloved husband of Nora, and loving father of Robert (Bob), Eoin, Colm, Ruth and Ruaírí. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother Eddie; sisters, Terry, Marjorie and Philomena; daughters-in-law Carol and Edel; grandchildren, Conor, Daragh, Aaron, Rourc, Orlaith, Sean and Fae, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

He is reposing this Tuesday in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, from 5pm until 7.30pm, followed by removal to St Mary of the Rosary Church.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12pm, followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Friends of Nenagh Hospital.