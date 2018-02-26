Tipperary trolley watch: huge numbers wait beds in South Tipperary and Limerick

There were huge numbers awaiting beds in hospitals serving the Premier County, with University Hospital Limerick having the worst figures in the entire country.

A total of 65 were waiting on trolleys in Limerick, with a further 33 in South Tipperary General Hospital.

Tullamore General Hospital had 39 on trolleys, with 24 in University Hospital Waterford.

There were 16 waiting on a bed in St Luke's in Kilkenny, with 10 in Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.

Even Nenagh did not escape having people on trolleys with one person waiting on a bed.

There were three people on trolleys in Portiuncla hospital, Ballinasloe.

The figures come after an appeal by University Hospital Limerick group for people to look at all care options instead of attending the Emergency Department.