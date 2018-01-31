Breaking: M7 between Nenagh and Moneygall in Tipperary closed due to multi-car collision

The M7 northbound between Junction 25 Nenagh and Junction 23 Moneygall is closed following a multi-car collision.

The Gardai are at the scene and are reporting icy conditions following a hail shower.

It is not known at this stage if there are any injuries.

This is the second pile-up on the road in two weeks. On January 18, 13 cars were involved in an incident, leaving one man with serious leg injuries.

On January 16, there was a multi-car collision at Birdhill, resulting in the deaths of two local people.

Meanwhile, motorists on the Nenagh to Thurles road have been urged to exercise caution at Ballinamona where a car has left the road and is in the ditch.

The accident happened close to the Kavanagh bus depot and there are no reports of anybody being injured in the incident.