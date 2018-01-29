Tipperary protest: residents in Terryglass close road in protest over its condition

Residents in Terryglass are taking part in a road protest this Monday morning over the state of a stretch of road between the village and Borrisokane.

According to residents, the 1.7km stretch of road has not been repaired in 30 years and is hitting the lakeside village's tourism business.

Terryglass won the National Tidy Towns award in 1997 and is a regular medal winner and County Tipperary winner in the annual event.

The protest has been organised by a number of local residents who say that road conditions in the area are dangerous as a result of neglect from Tipperary County Council.

The residents are due to close the road at 11am in what they say is a silent protest against its condition. The road forms part of the Tipperary Cycle Route.

The section of road in question is not on any current budget for works for Tipperary County Council.