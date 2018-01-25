Breaking: fatal Tipperary M7 crash claims second life as woman dies days after husband

A fatal collision on the M7 near Birdhill last week in which a man in his 70s died has claimed its second victim after his wife died from her injuries.

The man, who has been named locally as John F Powell from died in the three-car crash which is believed to have happened during a sudden hailstorm shortly after 2pm today on the M7 near Birdhill.

Mr Powell's wife, Mary Elizabeth (Betty), died this Wednesday.

Two other people, including Mrs Powell (nee Dagg), received serious injuries in the accident and were taken to University Hospital Limerick.

The couple lived in Ballycrenode, Ballinaclough, Nenagh.

Their passing is deeply regretted by their loving family Brian, Elaine and Barry; Betty's twin sister Olive, and John's sisters Joan (Matson) and Barbara (Browne); grandchildren Lily and Rufus; daughter-in-law Liz; brothers-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

John and Mary Elizabeth will repose at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh on Saturday, January 27, from 4pm to 7pm.

Their funeral will arrive to St Mary's Church of Ireland, Nenagh, on Sunday, January 28, for funeral service at 2pm, followed by burial afterwards in Ballinaclough graveyard.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Bóthar.