Tipperary drugs seizure update: €70,000 cocaine find was in Nenagh Fire Station
The Tipperary Star understands that the €70,000 worth of cocaine found in Nenagh last Wednesday was discovered in an area in the local fire station.
Tipperary County Council has issued a statement on the discovery but is not making any further comment as the Garda investigation is ongoing.
The following is the council's statement in full:
"Tipperary County Council confirms that on Wednesday 17th January 2018 an unknown substance was discovered as a result of a routine health and safety inspection in the Nenagh Fire Station and the Gardai were immediately notified.
"This case is now an ongoing criminal investigation and a file is being prepared for the DPP."
