Tipperary drugs find: man released following €70,000 cocaine find in Nenagh

A man in his 30s was arrested by Gardai in connection with a serious drugs find in Nenagh last week.

The man was detained after an estimated €70,000 of cocaine was found in a premises on Limerick Road in the town last Wednesday.

The man was questioned in Nenagh Garda station and was later released without charge.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and the investigation is ongoing.