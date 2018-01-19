Nenagh students to create heritage trail for the town
Students at St Mary's Secondary School in Nenagh are working with Tipperary County Council to produce a heritage trail around the town.
The project, which began this January, will involve a historian and architect paying five visits to the school and the students will then produce the trail using images of selected buildings.
Meanwhile, five primary schools from Nenagh MDC district are taking part in an art exhibition that will open later this month in Nenagh.
