Nenagh Walking Club set out for the hills of Templederry

Members, please note the next upcoming hike is Sunday 28th January 2018 which will be around the hills of Templederry, contact Caitriona 086 8185131 for further details.

Watch out for the next few hikes which will take place around the hills of the Silvermines and Moher Cle in Kilcommon.

For the darker evenings, Tuesday walks will be departing from Tesco at 7.30pm with a walk along the bypass just over 9K in length. Contact Mary 087 2265926 or Martin 087 2562454 if further information required on Tuesday evening walks.

Non-members are welcome to do 3 walks before joining the club, however, we would ask that non members would contact the walk leader prior to the walk to ensure that they have the fitness level required for the walk and discuss walking gear requirement. Likewise any members unsure of hike suitability should ring walk leader before the hike. Membership of the club is €45 which includes membership of Mountaineering Ireland and also covers insurance. Hiking boots only for all hill walks, runners suited to the winter walk of the bypass.