Improved broadband for Nenagh in 2019 following telephone exchanges upgrade

Nenagh district can expect better broadband coverage from 2019 with the upgrading of the 17 telephone exchanges in the Nenagh Municipal District Council area, according to MDC Cathaoirleach Cllr John Carroll.

He revealed that the emphasis will be placed on towns with a critical mass initially, with rural areas to follow. However, Cllr Mattie Ryan said: “We are not any nearer than when I first came in here.”