Tipperary gardai called after motorist caught travelling the 'wrong way' on busy motorway

Gardai in Tipperary have dealt with a car travelling the wrong way on the M8 southbound earlier this afternoon. 

Gardai were called to assist following reports of a motorist seen driving the wrong way on the M8 southbound carriageway around Junctions 7-10. The incident occurred sometime before 6pm.