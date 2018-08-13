Tipperary gardai called after motorist caught travelling the 'wrong way' on busy motorway
Gardai in Tipperary have dealt with a car travelling the wrong way on the M8 southbound earlier this afternoon.
Gardai were called to assist following reports of a motorist seen driving the wrong way on the M8 southbound carriageway around Junctions 7-10. The incident occurred sometime before 6pm.
