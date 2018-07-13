Breaking: Skoda achieves highest ever market share in Ireland

The brand is on course to make it into the top five brands in the country.

ŠKODA Ireland has announced a market share of 7.2%, for the first half of 2018, which marks the highest ever market share by the brand and puts them a step closer to their strategic objective of becoming a top-five brand in Ireland.

In a year when overall car sales are down over 4%, ŠKODA has managed to grow its sales volume by 4.3%. Despite the growing trend towards SUVs, the brand’s best-selling model was the ever popular OCTAVIA, with almost 2,500 units sold, to date. The ŠKODA SUPERB has also enjoyed further success securing increased segment share, at the expense of premium brands. ŠKODA has recently announced that 0% finance on selected models will be available until the end of July.

Commenting today, John Donegan, Brand Director at ŠKODA Ireland said:

“We are delighted to see these results for the first half of the year. To have a record market share for ŠKODA in Ireland and to take yet another step towards a top-five brand, is a credit to our world class dealer network, our excellent team in ŠKODA Ireland and it shows the confidence our customers have in our brand.”

For more information on the ŠKODA range or to view the latest offers, please visit www.skoda.ie

ŠKODA is one of the longest-established vehicle manufacturers in the world. The company was founded in 1895 – during the pioneering days of the automobile. Today, the company’s headquarters remain in Mladá Boleslav. ŠKODA currently has seven passenger car models; Citigo, Fabia, Rapid, Octavia, Karoq, Kodiaq (pictured) and Superb. In Ireland ŠKODA sold 9,056 passenger vehicles in 2017 through a network of 27 dealers securing a record market share of 6.9%. ŠKODA has been part of the Volkswagen Group since 1993.