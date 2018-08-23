Tipperary Gardai arrest six youths after rocks thrown at motorists on the M7

Six youths, aged in their late teens and early 20's, have been arrested after gardai were called to investigate an incident on the Nenagh and Birdhill flyovers after passing motorists on the M7 were targeted by rocks.

A total of five vehicles, including an on-duty ambulance, were damaged during the attack which occurred at around 12.30pm on Wednesday night/ Thursday morning, August 23.

The ambulance had dropped a patient to University Hospital Limerick and was returning to Roscrea when the vehicle was targeted by the youths near Birdhill.

The group, who are believed to be from North Tipp and East Clare, included five males and one female. Two of the individuals are under 18 years of age.

Sergeant Declan Carroll described the incident as "shocking" saying there could have been serious implications for motorists if a driver lost control of their vehicle due to the impact of one of the rocks.

Three individuals have since been charged with criminal damage offences to Nenagh District Court. A file has also been prepared for the DPP.

Gardai in Nenagh have also appealed for anyone who noticed suspicious activity or who may have had their vehicle damaged last night to come forward. Nenagh Garda Station can be contacted on (067) 50450.