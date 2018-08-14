Motorists told to 'lock up' after cars targeted at popular walking spot in Tipperary

Motorists have been warned to keep all valuables safe and out of sight if leaving their cars unattended after a number of vehicles were broken into at a popular walking spot in Tipperary last week.

Several cars were reportedly targeted at the Marl Bog (Duck pond) woods car park in Dundrum on Wednesday last, August 8.

A sum of cash was stolen from a car parked at the Marl Bog car park in Dundrum between 4pm and 5.30pm on Wednesday last while a second car parked at the Bishopswood car park was also targeted the same afternoon.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity around the car park or at the entrance opposite the court house are asked to contact Gardai in Tipperary town on 062 80670.