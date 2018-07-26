'There's a load at stake' in Tipperary as gardai issue court date to motorist

The Garda Twitter account was in fine form on Wednesday evening as they posted their latest update from Tipperary roads.

A tractor driver was stopped by members of Cahir gardai who discovered that the stakes in his trailor were unsecured, among other defects. A court date was also issued.

The post read: "No lads, this isn’t a scene from Final Destination! Cahir Gardai stopped a tractor carrying this trailer yesterday. Load unsecured among defects. Lives were at 'stake' with this sharing the road. A court date to follow."

No lads, this isn’t a scene from Final Destination! Cahir Gardai stopped a tractor carrying this trailer yesterday. Load unsecured among defects. Lives were at 'stake' with this sharing the road. A court date to follow. pic.twitter.com/1qhGWyKlML — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 25, 2018

Sure enough the puns came rolling in from other Twitter users featuring references to Mad Max, 'sitting on the fence' and even Buffy.

He was probably bringing them to Buffy the Vampire ‍♂️ Slayer. pic.twitter.com/NmvFzAgVkH — Martin Murray (@mouseyrubycurry) July 25, 2018