Warning to motorists on M7 after reports of vehicle on fire

Motorists are being warned to avoid the M7 southbound following a reported vehicle fire this afternoon.

The incident occurred southbound between J26 Nenagh West and J25 Nenagh Centre sometime after 4pm.

Motorists are being advised to drive with care as smoke may be affecting visibility.

UPDATE (18.10pm): Reports of long tailbacks along M7 between J26 Nenagh West and J25 Nenagh Centre as emergency services continue to deal with an incident involving a vehicle fire earlier this evening.

More to follow.