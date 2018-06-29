UPDATE: M7 in North Tipperary reopens following early morning collision
The M7 has now reopened following an early morning collision between Moneygall and Roscrea.
#TIPPERARY #OFFALY The M7 has reopened northbound. More here: https://t.co/ipFDM8svNY— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) June 29, 2018
A section of the M7 motorway was closed this morning following a collision and cattle on the road. The accident occurred sometime before 10am northbound between J23 Moneygall and J22 Roscrea. Emergency services attended the scene.
#OFFALY #TIPPERARY M7 closed northbound due to collision. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) June 29, 2018