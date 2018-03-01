Tipperary motorists warned to take extreme care as roads become hazardous due to compacted snow

Motorists travelling across Tipperary are being advised to take extreme caution and only travel if necessary following heavy snowfall overnight making some roads extremely dangerous.

AA Roadwatch are reporting that compacted snow has left routes around Cahir, Roscrea and Nenagh extremely slippery while routes around Clonmel Town and Thurles are also described as treacherous following heavy snowfall.

#TIPPERARY Compacted snow leaving routes very slippery across the county. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) March 1, 2018

Motorist are also being advised that the N76 is particularly slippery between Clonmel and Kilkenny.

A Status Red Snow-Ice Warning is currently in place for the whole country.

Motorists are being advised to stick to main roads as these are more likely to have been gritted. Allow extra time for your journey and de-ice your car before setting off. Don't forget that stopping distances are ten times longer when driving on snow and ice.