Red Weather Alert: Tipperary Local Link Bus services cancelled

All Tipperary Local Link bus services are cancelled for Thursday 1 March and Friday 2 March due to the Red Weather Warning/Alerts coming into effect.

This includes all Local Link operators including Ringalink bus services operating under Tipperary Local Link within Tipperary.

The Regular Services that are cancelled are as follows:

• Ballingarry (South Tipp) to Thurles NTA Route Number 896 / T40



• Tipperary Town to Cashel Via Cahir NTA Route Number 855 / T41

A spokesperson for the service stated: "As our Bus services operate in very rural areas and travel along minor and local roads where salting or gritting has not occurred making many routes inaccessible and unsafe."

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused however the safety and wellbeing of our Passengers, Operators and their drivers has to be a priority. We may also have to cancel services on Saturday depending on conditions or further Weather Warnings/Alerts."

For more information contact 0761-06-6140, or visit the Local Link facebook page on @LocalLinkTipperary or website www.locallinktipperary.ie