Motorist hits ‘rock bottom’ in Cashel after failing to produce insurance, license and NCT

The official Garda Twitter account has proven yet again to be at the top of the pun game following one of their latest posts featuring the Rock of Cashel and a motorist who failed to produce insurance and a license.

The motorist was stopped by Gardai outside the town and the vehicle was subsequently seized after the driver failed to produce insurance, NCT, tax or a license.

Cashel Co.Tipp: This driver hit “Rock” bottom when they met Gardai. They had No license/Insurance/NCT or Tax. Car seized and Court to follow pic.twitter.com/TLnKHrf5Rp — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 14, 2018

However in true Twitter fashion, the social media expert behind the account used the stunning backdrop of the Rock of Cashel to best effect, claiming the motorist hit ‘Rock’ bottom after his run in with gardai.