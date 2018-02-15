Tipperary Roads: Motorway collisions cleared following crashes on M7
Two collisions have been cleared on either side of the carriageway along the M7 between J21 Borris In Ossory and J23 Moneygall earlier this morning.
Motorists are being advised to take extreme caution along this stretch of road, and between J16 Portloaise and J23 Moneygall, following sleet and snow showers in the area this morning.
