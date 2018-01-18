BREAKING: Up to 12 cars involved in multi-vehicle collision in North Tipperary

Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a multi-vehicle collision, believed to involve up to 12 cars, on the M7 in North Tipperary this afternoon.

The accident occurred on the M7 Limerick/ Dublin Rd northbound between J23 Moneygall and J22 Roscrea shortly after 3pm. Gardai and emergency services are attending the scene but injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The multi vehicle crash is understood to be the result of a freak hail shower, according to Gardai. Both lanes betwen J23 Moneygall and J22 Roscrea have been blocked and motorists are being told to avoid this route until further notice.

A separate collision has also occurred between J24 Toomevara and J23 Moneygall, in the right lane.

This is the second multi-vehicle accident on the M7 in recent days following a fatal crash on Tuesday evening in which a man in his 70's was killed near Birdhill. Gardai in Nenagh have appealed for witnesses or anyone with Dashcam footage travelling along the M7 between Limerick and Birdhill at around 2pm on Tuesday afternoon, January 16, to contact them.

The collision occurred on the Nenagh side of the Birdhill service station which is approximately 1km from Exit 27.

Any persons who can assist with this investigation are asked to contact Gardaí at Nenagh Garda Station on (067) 50450 or the Garda Confidential Helpline 1800 666 111.