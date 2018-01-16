BREAKING: One dead in Tipperary motorway collision

Gardai are investigating a fatal collision in North Tipperary this afternoon in which one person died and another person was seriously injured in a multi-vehicle collision.

Both were occupants of the same vehicle which was one of four that collided in the southbound lane of the motorway at Junction 27 Birdhill.

#TIPPERARY #M7 closed s/bound at J27 Birdhill following multi-vehicle collision. Traffic diverted off at J26 Nenagh West https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 16, 2018

The motorway has been closed to traffic between Junction 26 (Nenagh) and Junction 27 (Birdhill) with diversions in place. Motorists are being asked to avoid this route until further notice.

Gardai, paramedics from the National Ambulance Service and crews from Newport, Nenagh and Killaloe fire stations are all in attendance.

More to follow.