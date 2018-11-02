Learning the art of painting in watercolour in Tipperary

A week long workshop that will take place in Tipperary County Museum, Clonmel, from Monday 19th – Friday 23rd November 2018. Daily from 10am -3.30pm. Cost €100.

Inspired by the glorious rich colours of the changing season, participants will be guided through the stages of making a botanical painting using watercolour.

Having chosen a subject we will practise some observational drawing focusing on light, form and composition before moving on to learning the basics of wet and dry watercolour techniques. By exploring a vibrant but simple colour palette we will use transparent layers of colour to bring vitality to our painting. A field sketching trip will provide an opportunity to explore plants in our hedgerows.

A small group will allow for demonstrations and individual tuition. This workshop is suitable for all levels of experience.

Mary Dillon is an Irish botanical artist who exhibits her work and teaches botanical art internationally. Mary recently received the Anne Marie Carney Award and the Jean Emmons People’s Choice award at the ASBA (American Society of Botanical Artists) exhibition in San Francisco. She has been awarded Gold Medals and Best in Show in Botanical and Floral Art at Bloom, Dublin. Her work belongs in the Hunt Institute of Botanical Art and Documentation, Pittsburgh and will be seen there in 2019, in the Hunt Institute 16th International Exhibition of Botanical Art. Mary was the founding Chairperson of the Irish Society of Botanical Artists and is a member of the Watercolour Society of Ireland. Mary recently joined the teaching team at the Chelsea School of Botanical Art in London. She finds teaching botanical art the perfect opportunity to bring together her three passions of painting, plants and working with people.

For a full list of materials required and to book your place please contact museum@tipperarycoco.ie or 07 61 06 5252.