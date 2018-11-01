Cabragh Wetlands - The tree of Kingship-Halloween Hazel

This time of year, trees just cannot be ignored - not that they ever were in Ireland until we decided through necessity to erase them from the landscape after the Famine.

In ancient celtic beliefs there were trees associated with wisdom, power and kingship. There were five mythical trees in ancient Ireland. In medieval literature, nuts represented sacred knowledge and mystic insight. As time moved on, people lost their links with the mystery and symbolism of trees and few can now recall the sacred tree that stood inside the gate at Lady’s Well, Thurles, the Big Bell Tree of Borrisokane or the church that was built beside the yew inauguration tree at Kilvelure. But one of the most ubiquitous tree in Ireland and always associated with wisdom and knowledge is the hazel, now turning a lovely yellow and a source of much sought after hazel nuts by animals and humans. Hazel grew in Ireland 400,000 years ago and emerged again after the ice age when along with juniper it covered much of the landscape before the arrival of the canopy trees. Soon its shiny bark with horizontal pores for breathing will be visible in what must be one of the finest ash and hazel woodlands in Ireland, Killough Hill. Not too many visit now, probably due to quarrying operations but even in the early 1930’s, the senior class teacher at the Presentation Convent school was bringing her pupils for a nature walk there and taking a donkey and cart either to bring home the hazel nuts or the tired children. Some years previously, i.e. 4,500, the archaeological excavations at Lisheen mine have shown a landscape managed to provide hazel trees essential for shelter, food and path laying.

The brownish–yellow male catkins, known in spring as lambs’ tails, begin to develop in autumn. Each male catkin has over a hundred tiny flowers and early in the following spring they open to a creamy yellow colour. They start to appear before almost any other flowers and shed pollen as early as mid-February. The female flowers are very diminutive with characteristic bright red threads and usually ripen after the male flower which means that at least two hazel trees growing close together are needed for fertilization and the production of nuts.

There are between one and four and occasionally five hard shelled nuts on each stalk. By autumn, they have turned to a soft warm colour with each nut enclosed in a downy husk. Birds and mammals take the nuts for food and bury them but when they eat them on the spot, they leave tell tale signs of their presence. The squirrel holds the nut firmly in its forepaws and gnaws an incision across the tip. It sticks its lower incisors into the opening and prizes open the shell leaving the hazelnut split down the middle. As soon as a rodent has made a hole in the nut, it begins to eat, pulling pieces of the kernel out. When it cannot reach anymore through the hole, it begins gnawing again, widening the hole on all sides. Mice usually eat at special feeding spots, well hidden under a tussock or some brushwood where they sit in peace and quiet. Here you may find large quantities of gnawed nuts. Great tits prefer almost ripe nuts with relatively soft shells. They usually work on shells while they are still on the tree but they will complete their work on the ground. They have to be satisfied with as much of the kernel as they can get at through the uniformly pecked holes. A hazel tree produces nuts in abundance from six years old. They are very rich in oil. Weight for weight, hazel nuts have half as much protein as eggs, seven times more oil and five times more carbohydrates.

We seldom see a full grown hazel tree except perhaps in Muckross Park, since hazel trees are traditionally coppiced i.e. cut close to the ground on a seven year cycle to produce long straight poles. The tree may live hundreds of years if coppiced correctly. Split geen hazel rods were woven into hurdles to fence in pigs, cattle or sheep and were also used for wattle and daub housing. England has a greater tradition of coppicing but even today, on Killough Hill, some beautiful walking sticks are being fashioned by neighbours who retain much of the lore of the woods from a past age. Of course the sight of the water diviner with his hazel gabhlóg is still very common.

Hazel woods or scrubland is an important Burren feature which occurs on sheltered pockets of soil and also on the limestone pavement. It is ever expanding and is the natural habitat of the pine marten. It is an important habitat and closer to home we must ensure that no further inroads are made by quarrying operations into the unique habitat of ash and hazel woodlands and bluebell woods that is Killough Hill, a major area of biodiversity.

Hazel trees do grow in Cabragh, connect with your druidic past as the revellers at Samhain will do at Cabragh on this Thursday November 1st- all are welcome. Cabragh remains open” in the quiet days after Samhain” and continues to host primary and secondary schools throughout this glorious autumn. Cogratulations to the Scouts who continue to use this wonderful facility in Cabragh on their mid-term break initiative when they hosted a spooky walk through the wetlands, exactly the types of the outside of the box and creative thinking of which we wrote last week. Congratulations too to Birdwatch Ireland on the 50th anniversary of their founding when it was known as the Irish Wildbird Conservancy. Wonderful to think that their bird ringing projects still continue at Cabragh on a monthly basis.

Slán go fóill.