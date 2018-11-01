TEAM HOPE Christmas shoebox appeal

This year, why not share the joy of Christmas with a needy child through Team HOPE Shoebox Appeal. Your shoebox gift will have an impact far greater than you can imagine - as well as great gifts, you will bring smiles, laughter and hope to a child who believes the world has forgotten them.

Wrap a shoebox in Christmas paper (box and lid separately) and fill with simple gifts for a boy or girl aged 2-4, 5-9 or 10-14 yrs.

Gifts can be: pens, crayons, copies, colouring books (no words), toothpaste and brush, wrapped soap, hairbrush, small items of clothing (underwear, socks, hat, scarves, gloves), small games, musical instruments, toy car, cuddly toy, sweets (no chocolate), finger puppets, ball, etc.

Please no war related items, sharps, liquids.

We ask everyone to include €4 per box to help towards shipping and distribution costs.

All filled boxes can be dropped to Urlingford Library and must be in by November 10.

For more information, contact: Ann-Marie 087 2238737 or Brigid 086 3689727.