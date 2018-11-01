Mental Health public meeting in Ballingarry

Next Monday November 5th at 8pm in Ballingarry Community Centre: A public meeting will take place with an excellent line up of speakers to discuss mental health issues and challenges. This event, which is being organized by Councillor Imelda Goldsboro will cater for all age groups and is open to both Adults and Students. Topics on the night will address: Suicide / Bullying / Peer Pressure / Anxiety / Cyber bullying / Drugs / Depression and other issues. This is a non political event. Its main purpose is to provide information and encourage those who are facing challenges to get assistance. It will give hope and support and offer encouragement. Most of all it will deal with real life issues affecting people from all walks of life.