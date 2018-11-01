The National Pioneer Ball will be hosted by Munster Pioneers on 6th April 2019 in The Anner Hotel, Thurles.

This event is hosted by a different province each year and this year it is Munster’s turn.

It is the big event of the Pioneer Social Calendar and we want to make sure we do everything we can so that Pioneers and friends from near and far have a great weekend.

We would like to invite you or your local organisation to get involved in making this a great occasion by coming along to our planning meeting in The Anner Hotel at 3p.m. on Sunday 11th November.