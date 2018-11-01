Mid Tipp Hillwalkers - Sunday ramble planned for Knockadigeen, Templederry

Sunday 28th October 2018 walks

Matt Joy led the A group. Ten walkers started their walk from Rossadrehid on north side of the Galtees. Their walk took them over Knockastakeen in beautiful sunshine with panoramic views and lunch overlooking Borheen Lough before continuing up Cush and picking up a track to lead them home. The pace was good and the company made the day - thanks to all.

Ollie Walsh led the C walk. The group of 11 walkers started on south west end of Galtees at 313 mtrs high then went to temple hill and back in 3 and half hours on a fabulous day with great views in all directions. Few new walkers and a very enjoyable day for all.

This coming Sunday (Nov 4) A and B walks leave from opposite the fire station in Cashel at 11am. There is also a Sunday Ramble leaving Slievenamon carpark Thurles at 10am. The Sunday ramble will head to Knockadigeen Templederry. Boots and walking poles required. Meet at Templederry church around 1020am.

Walking is a great way to get fit as well as being a great way to meet new friends and see new places. Give it a go as new walkers are welcome to come along, so, for a healthy, sociable and enjoyable activity, feel free to join us in Thurles at 10am or Cashel at 11am. Just bring boots, suitable clothes and a packed lunch. A change of clothes and particularly footwear for after the walk is also strongly advised.

The full programme of walks is now on our website at www.midtipphillwalkers.ie. For further information visit the website or Facebook or call Denise Laffan at (087) 925 3049 for any query re walks.