Weather to become a little more disturbed

Our weather looks set to become a little more disturbed as we head towards the first weekend of November. That will certainly be the case across many northern and western areas of the country which look set to receive a glancing blow from ex-hurricane Oscar which is currently churning its way to the northeast somewhere along the US east coast.



The storm system looks set to bring strong winds to all western Atlantic coastal counties between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, with maximum wind speeds gusting to as much as 110 km/h, possible reaching 120 km/h in parts of Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal.



All remaining areas of the country will experience some gusty winds for a time but maximum wind speeds will only reach between 80 and 90 km/h. It's likely that status yellow weather warnings will be issued in Atlantic coastal districts over the coming 24 hours, in preparation for the latest in what has been an already bumper winter storm season.

