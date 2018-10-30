Tipperary Garda David Mansfield enters the record books at European Police Marathon

A Clonmel runner has entered the record books as the first ever Irish winner in the European Police Marathon held in the Dublin on Sunday.

Garda David Mansfield won the men’s individual title in a personal best time of 2.20.15, five minutes ahead of Marcel Brautigan from Germany and Martin Williams of the UK who came in at third position.

Garda Mansfield is stationed at the Garda Training College Templemore where he works as an instructor and is a longtime member of Clonmel AC. Last April the Toberaheena man broke the magical time of 2 hours 25 minutes at the Rotterdam Marathon by running it in 2:24:57.

An Garda Síochána and Ireland team consisted of Kieran Lees who is stationed at Caherconlish Garda Station in Co.Limerick, David Craig stationed at Bishopstown in Cork, David Mansfield stationed at the Garda College in Co. Tipperary, Clive Glancy stationed at Longford, and Louise Long stationed at Lexlip, Co. Kildare.

Picture: Garda David Mansfield from Clonmel

The men’s team title was won by France, with Germany and the UK second and third. The Irish team finished in 4th overall out of the nineteen teams taking part. The women’s team event was won by the UK with Germany and France second and third respectively.

Assistant Commissioner Anne Marie McMahon, chairperson of Coiste Siamsa, congratulated David and the Irish team on their fantastic achievement.

The European Police Championship Marathon was held on Sunday 28th October 2018 in conjunction with the SSE Airtricity Dublin Marathon.