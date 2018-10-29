Asthma Society warns people in Tipperary to keep children safe from Bonfires and Fireworks this Hallowe’en

Smoke from bonfires and fireworks can lead to serious breathing difficulties in people with asthma, the Asthma Society of Ireland has warned.

Sarah O’Connor, CEO of the Asthma Society, said: “As Hallowe’en season is upon us, legal or not, many people will find themselves near bonfires and fireworks this week. Both children and adults who have asthma need to avoid the fumes which are produced by bonfires and fireworks at Hallowe’en. These fumes can cause difficulty breathing and can be fatal for some people with asthma. We advise anyone with asthma not to attend events with fireworks or bonfires.”

If you have asthma and you find yourself at an event with bonfires and fireworks, you should:

- Keep as much distance between you and the bonfire/fireworks fumes as possible

- Carry your reliever inhaler (usually blue) with you everywhere you go and use it if necessary over the Hallowe’en period,

- Use your preventive inhaler as prescribed as this will help strengthen your respiratory system

- This weekend, the weather will be very cold, which is a major asthma trigger - dress in warm clothing and wear a scarf over your mouth which will help filter the air

- Ensure someone with you knows about your asthma and knows how to help you if asthma symptoms occur

- Carry your asthma attack card with you in case of an emergency

The Asthma Society offers a free Adviceline which anyone can call for expert advice on managing their or their child’s asthma this Hallowe’en – 1800 44 54 64.

“As cold and flu season hits its peak and colder weather forecast this week, a phonecall to the service on 1800 44 54 64 can help people with asthma or their carers to ensure a healthy and safe Winter,” Sarah O’Connor concluded.