Will Tipperary strike gold again as Euromillions soars to €70million jackpot?

As people go to the polls today to cast their vote in the Presidential election, Irish EuroMillions players have an opportunity to give their first preference to be in with a chance of winning the mega jackpot – and to be one of ten lucky winners to share in the EuroMillions Ireland Only Raffle top prize of a cool €1 million and to win €100,000 each.

A National Lottery spokesperson said today that the National Lottery is delighted to be giving players a chance to share in this mega Ireland Only Raffle prize.

“The EuroMillions jackpot is rolling high and there is huge excitement all over Ireland with an amazing €70 million at stake. In addition ten of our players have a unique chance to share in a guaranteed €1 million from tonight’s EuroMillions Ireland Only Raffle. This is a lovely amount of money for ten of our players to win with only eight weeks to Christmas! In addition to the normal raffle prize of €5,000 this Friday raffle winners will also share on million euros - meaning a total of €100,500 each for ten lucky players. So after they cast their vote for our next President they can join the poll to land a nice windfall.”

Ireland has had the rub of the green this year when it comes to EuroMillions with 26 players to date landing the top prize in EuroMillions Plus of €500,000.

Now many are hoping that lightning will strike twice following the €17million jackpot win in Thurles last June.

Earlier this year 32 colleagues from Stakelums Hardware store in Thurles share a €17 million EuroMillions jackpot with a ticket they purchased at Eason’s Store in the local Shopping Centre.