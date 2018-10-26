Emeralds GAA Urlingford LipSync battles are on!

Emeralds LipSync Battles launch night was held recently at Doyle’s Bar, Urlingford. All groups were introduced by LipSync chairperson Mary Burke to a packed audience. She had high praise for all the committee and to the 42 participants.

Groups are as follows: Nuns on the Run (Fiona Joyce, Tracy Moriarty, Caroline Moriarty, Rosaleen Lawlor, Audi Garrett), Borderline (Joan Carroll, Ann Marie Caroll, Helen Doyle, Helena Guilfoyle, Lorraine Tinney, Margaret Kelly), Tom the mover (Thomas Moriarty), Diva Chilly (David Kelly) & backing dancers, The Culchie Boys (Ger Power, William Campion, Tom Cussen, John Wilson, Pat Wall), Urlingford Arms Too Fast Not Furious (Margaret Fennessy, Courtney Neary, Darragh Quinlan, Breda Ahern, Margaret McCarthy, Marie Kilcourse, Kathryn Quinn, Damien McDonald), Slick Chicks (Martina Phelan & Carol Hickey), (Liam Coady), Spice Boys (Eoin Moriarty, Philip Fogarty, Francis Clohessy, Jamie Ryan, Mervyn Queally), Centra Group (Rachael Dermody, Sarah Phelan, Jamie Moriarty, Ollie Kenny, Matthew Keating, Megan Ryan, Sophie Pembroke), Opposites Attract & backing dancers (Paul Minogue & Mary Burke). Many thanks to Michael & Helen Doyle for all their assistance with the launch night. Music and food were top class!!



Well done to Eoin Moriarty who is part of the Spice Boys Group on organising a successful Five Card Poker Game earlier in Doyle’s on Saturday night. Also the Spice Boys group are holding a Car Wash (€5) & a Kids Tractor/Bike/Go Kart run, (also cake sale and free face painting) at 2pm in Emeralds G.A.A. grounds this Saturday, October. On Friday 26th October Nuns on the Run are holding a Come Dine With Ollie at Ollie Maher’s House Main Street Urlingford (sold out) and later that night Borderline group are hosting a fundraiser in Doyles Bar, Urlingford. Urlingford Arms Group are holding a Fancy Dress Fundraiser on their premises at 9.30pm on Saturday 27th, €5 admission, Prize Best Dressed €100 1st & €50 2nd, raffle on the night with 1st prize Overnight Stay Pembroke Hotel Kilkenny. Next up on the bank holiday Monday The Culchie Boys are holding a Tractor Run starting from Emeralds Hurling field at 1pm & finishing at the Valley Inn, Woodsgift, followed by an Auction of Round Bales (Black Gold-sponsored by local farmers)-refreshments served (Contact Paul 0862568467 or William 0872331095 for further details). Tom the Mover (Thomas Moriarty) will hold a Darts Competition next week in Butlers Inn, Urlingford. On Thursday 1st November there will be a Ladies Night Prosecco & Gin in the Urlingford Arms, hosted by Borderline & Urlingford Arms LipSync Group. On the night there will be a glass of Prosecco or Gin, Goodie Bag, Nibbles, Door Prize. (Shake off your Halloween Blues & get Sparkled for Christmas).

Tickets for the LipSync Battles which takes place on Saturday 10th November in the Lyrath Hotel Kilkenny. They are €20 each and are on sale this week and can be purchased off any performer or committee member or contact Mary Burke on 087/4190772. Buses will also run on the night from Urlingford. Booking details to follow next week.