National and regional award wins for Tipperary based events cleaning company

It’s been a busy week for Ryans Cleaning, the Thurles based events cleaning specialist firm has won two prestigious awards nationally and regionally and sponsored a significant environmental event hosted by the Tipperary Green Business Network at The Horse and Jockey Hotel also.

The first honour came in the form of an ICCA Award at national level when Ryans Cleaning employee Cristina Ardelean won ‘Best Supervisor’ in the Hospitality/Leisure/ Residential Buildings Category at the Irish Contract Cleaning Association Awards 2018. Cristina is the Ryans Cleaning Supervisor based at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin where Ryans Cleaning has been in situ for many years now.



This win was swiftly followed by success at another awards ceremony that evening, the County Tipperary Business Awards at The Clonmel Park Hotel, where Ryans Cleaning won the “Best Small to Medium Enterprise Category”.



Speaking of their national and regional business awards success Pat Ryan said “I am extremely proud of the team at Ryans Cleaning and these awards are a reflection of everyone’s efforts. Cristina does a great job at Bord Gáis Energy Theatre however, as any good supervisor would tell you, it’s all about the team and we are very lucky to have a great core staff at Ryans Cleaning in Thurles who help us to fulfil our national and international events and regular cleaning contracts to the highest possible standards week in, week out.”



Ryans Cleaning also sponsored a significant event hosted by the Tipperary Green Business Network based on the Circular Economy. Ryans Cleaning were the main sponsors for this event which was held in The Horse and Jockey Hotel, Thurles. The event was part of National Reuse Month www.reusemonth.ie which is running throughout October.



Pat Ryan, owner and CEO of Ryans Cleaning spoke at the event describing the changes he has witnessed over the last 30 years in business, within the cleaning industry. Ryans Cleaning constantly endeavours to innovate and improve standards of cleaning with a view to a greener approach in all aspects of their work and is very happy to support the Tipperary Green Business Network. Pat also described how the team at Ryans Cleaning has worked hard with their clients to successfully complete many ‘Zero Waste to Landfill’ events and venue cleans in recent years and how with the right planning, know-how and procedures in place, it is very doable for most events and venues nowadays.



The interesting segment gave SMEs real food for thought as attendees considered suggestions put forward by Ryans Cleaning on how some of these practices on a smaller scale in their workplace environments could make a real difference to the environment.



Attendees also heard from other experts and practitioners working in the Circular Economy including Jean Clarke from Dept. of Communication Climate Action and Environment, James Hogan of Green Business Programme, Clean Technology Centre, Claire Downey, Community Reuse Network Ireland, Sean O’ Grady, Premier Green Energy, Thurles, Dr. Fionnuala Murphy, UCD, Ian Kilgallon, Gas Networks Ireland, and Caitriona Rogerson, Irish Environmental Network and an interesting presentation by Stephen Wheston on Repurposing the Lisheen Mine Site to develop Ireland’s National Bioeconomy Campus.