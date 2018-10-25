Mo Chara Animal Rescue: Lots of cats ready to give their love

It’s usually the dogs, especially the fluffy cute little puppies, that get all the attention while at the rescue.

However it seems that the poor cats are often constantly overlooked when people are seeking a pet! We’re never really sure why.

Cats can be just as much fun and rewarding to keep as a pet and sometimes easier to look after. Cats might not need much exercise, compared to dogs, so you won’t have to worry about getting up in the middle of winter or a rainy morning to go for that eagerly awaited walk. Tossing a toy mouse around or playing with feathered toys is enough to keep them happy. Cats take up less space than dogs. They won’t take over your favourite couch and litter the floor with their toys (much!). They only need a small space for their bed and a litter tray. They also won’t bark loudly at passerbys, other animals, odd noises or when their favourite ball is stuck somewhere they can’t get it, making them generally a quieter pet to live with. Cats are also self cleaning. For most cats, no baths or showers or shampoo are needed - just the occasional brush is all that’s required to keep their coat in good condition.

We have a variety of adult cats and kittens in our care at the cattery right now, all still looking for their forever homes. They are all vaccinated, neutered/spayed if old enough and well socialised with people and other animals… and ready to give their love!

Halloween

Halloween can be the spookiest night of the year, but keeping your pets safe doesn’t have to be tricky. Try to keep pets indoors during Halloween and the week running up to it as people start letting off fireworks earlier than Halloween night and ensure that they have a safe, quiet place inside where they aren’t frightened by all of the noise and excitement and where they cannot escape through the constantly opening door. A quiet, inner room where they can’t hear much of the noise from fireworks and loud bangs can help. Putting a radio or television on in the room can also be effective. When children are coming to the door to trick and treat, cats can quickly slip out the front door, and dogs sometimes panic and try to bite unsuspecting, costumed kids, thinking that they’re intruders. To prevent your pet from getting lost if scared make sure they are microchipped you’re your details correctly registered and are wearing a collar with an ID tag (with a contact number) and if you find a lost dog or cat please bring it inside and keep it safe while trying to locate its owner.

For more information about Bella or about adopting a gorgeous feline from Mo Chara Animal Rescue, please call 087-2577182, email mocharaanimalrescue@live.ie or find us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/mocharaanimalrescue).

Upcoming Events

November 4th – Bake Sale –Thurles Cathedral

Visit our renowned bake sale across from Thurles Cathedral on the first Sunday of each month to pick up some delicious homemade bakes! Scones, Breads, Tarts, Cakes, Cupcakes and more – whether you would like a classic loaf or an adventurous treat, we have got you covered!