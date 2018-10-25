Clonoulty Rossmore Vintage Club make presentation to South Tipperary Hospice

Presentation of Cheque for €12,000 to South Tipp Hospice recently in Simon‘s Bar Clonoulty by Clonoulty Rossmore Vintage Club.

Back :- L/R. Tommy Shelly, Willie O’Gorman, Seamus Hennessy, Billy Maher, Michael Looby, Donal Scally, John Kennedy and Siobhan Ryan.

Front:- L/R. TJ Donnelly (Chairman), Sanaida Jansen (Hospice Representative), Mary Hennessy (Secretary), Patricia Mulhall. Present also on night and missing from photo Pakie Doyle.