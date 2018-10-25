New care facility in Birr to open in November

Nua Healthcare, a leading private provider of Intellectual Disability Care Services, will officially open its newest care facility, Brookhaven, in Birr, Co Offaly, later this year.

This new centre will enable Nua to deliver crucial services to children with intellectual disabilities, enhancing the standards of excellence in care for people with disabilities in the Offaly area.

The new 5-bed care facility will be staffed by social care professionals and assistant social workers on rota. The home will provide 24-hour care to children with intellectual disabilities and autism. Once opened Brookhaven will be one of 6 new centres opened by Nua Healthcare in Ireland this year and marks the continued expansion of the group and delivery on its commitment to create 800 new jobs over three years, 2016-2019.

Nua is committed to providing high quality services for children with such support needs and in so doing, creates job opportunities in local communities across the country.

As part of its recruitment drive in the Birr area, Michelle Kirwan, Nua’s Recruitment Manager, is seeking to recruit Social Care Workers with Level 7 or 8 Qualifications and Assistant Social Worker with FETAC Level 5.

Nua will open another centre in Wexford in October and a further care facility in Kilkenny in December.

These developments form an important part in progressing the Government’s national policy on de-congregation and ensuring Service Users with intellectual disabilities are provided with more appropriate accommodation as they move from the traditional type settings. Nua Healthcare’s facilities, including Brookhaven, offer Service Users a much-improved quality of life, with greater independence and choice in everyday living, offering them the opportunity to live with a small group of people and to have their own space within a home in the community.

Nua Healthcare CEO, Chris Hindle said “We’re delighted to be opening this care facility in Birr next month. As a leading private intellectual disability care service provider, we are committed to working in partnership with the HSE to meet the growing demand within the Disability Sector and to support the HSE in its planned transition of individuals from congregated settings to high quality community environments”.

About Nua Healthcare

Established in 2004, Nua Healthcare is a leading private provider of Intellectual Disability in Ireland, including Residential Care, Day Services, Community Outreach Services and Clinical Assessment. Nua employs circa 1,250 people in 40 locations nationally (including Offaly, Kildare, Laois, Wicklow, Louth, Westmeath, Leitrim, Dublin, Tipperary, Limerick and Cork).

In addition to its Residential Care Service, Nua Healthcare’s specialised homecare and community outreach service currently supports hundreds of children and adults with intellectual disability in their own homes across the country.

In June 2018, Nua also opened a brand new state of the art Specialist Rehabilitation Unit in Meelin, County Cork, which is registered as an Approved Centre under the Mental Health Commission.

In August 2016, Nua became the first organisation in Ireland to achieve full 3 year international accreditation with The Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (“CARF”) for the areas of Behavioural Consultation Services, Community Housing and Community Integration.

This 3 Year Accreditation, which included a rigorous peer review and inspection of every one of Nua’s homes, is the highest level awarded to an organisation.

Nua was found to be in conformance with over 95% of the 920 Standards inspected.

www.nuahealthcare.ie