Cashel's Katie Morrissey is Under 18 Irish Junior Tennis Champion

Katie Morrissey, youngest daughter of John Joe and Susan Morrissey, Old Road, Cashel is this year’s U/18 Irish Junior Tennis Champion following her fantastic win in Fitzwilliam Lawn Tennis Club, Dublin on August 24th last, at just 17 years of age, after winning the U/14 title just 3 years prior.

Katie is a member of Larkspur Park Tennis club in Cashel where she trains weekly with her coach Eamonn Morrissey who is also her brother. It was in Larkspur where she first was introduced to tennis by coach Sinead Dunne, who first gave her a love for the game.

The Irish Juniors held at Fitzwilliam Lawn Tennis Club is the most prestigious tournament in junior tennis in Ireland. Seeded third in the tournament, Katie did not drop a set en route to the final and won the final on a score line of 7/5, 6/1 against her opponent, Ciara O’Toole, from Templeogue club in Dublin. Katie received a bye in the first round and went on to win the next three rounds to reach the final and knocked out the number 2 seed in her semi-final on a score line of 6/3, 6/1. By winning the U/18 age group, Katie will have her name engraved on the walls of Fitzwilliam Lawn Tennis club for ever more and her picture placed on the wall for all future competitors to view. The cup was presented to Katie by the winner of this cup from 50 years ago in 1968. This competition is held in such high esteem and in 50 years time, Katie will be invited back as a special guest on Finals day to present this same cup to the winner of the year 2068.

This victory caps Katie’s very successful year. Just last September Katie was selected to play for Fitzwilliam Lawn Tennis Club for the invitational Annual Centenary Cup Fixture. Along with her other 3 team mates Katie competed against Spanish and British teams in Edgbaston Priory Club in Birmingham, England. Subsequent to this, Katie has also played as a member of the Fitzwilliam Lawn Tennis Club Women’s League team who won the Dublin Lawn Tennis Council (DLTC) Premier Winter League in March 2018. This was a huge achievement for the ladies who had not won the title since 2013. Following this, Katie outstandingly took the Girls U/18 Singles title in the Junior South of Ireland in Limerick Lawn Tennis club at Easter. Here Katie achieved the title of winning all age groups from U/12 to U/18 at Limerick Junior Open week.

Katie began the summer by taking the Premier Ladies singles and mixed doubles title in the senior open at Hillview Tennis club, Clonmel. She next travelled to Lansdowne Lawn Tennis club where she won the U/18 Girls singles in the Leinster Junior Open, defeating Anna Jones, Mullingar, in the final. Backing up a successful week in Lansdowne, Katie went on to respectively win the Munster Junior Open held in Sundays Well Tennis and Boating club, achieving a record of winning all age groups from U/12 to U/18, and furthermore another U/18 singles title in the Connacht Junior Open in Galway Lawn Tennis Club. These were fantastic achievements for Katie in consecutive Grade 1 Irish Open weeks.

However, Katie excelled not only in Grade 1 tournaments but also on the International spectrum as well. This July, Katie reached a semi-final in the Malahide International Tennis Federation (ITF) tournament- being the only Irish girl to reach this stage in the competition. On the route to the semi-final Katie challenged Irish, British and American players. Unfortunately, Katie came up short on the day, however, she represented Ireland well.

Katie was also the number 1 female player of the successful Munster interprovincial team which won the Under 18 event, for the first time since 1973. This was held in Claremorris Tennis Club, Mayo in mid August and was a massive achievement for the province, whom for the first time in history won senior, U/14 and U/18 Interprovincial titles all in the same year.

Overall, Katie has had an unbelievably successful year in her prospering tennis career and hopes to continue working hard for the future. This has been a fantastic week for the wider Morrissey family as her cousins Dan and Tom Morrissey were part of the winning Limerick All Ireland Hurling team who brought the Liam McCarthy cup back to Limerick this year. Katie originates from a true sporting background.

We hope to see Katie representing a wider base than just herself in the near future.