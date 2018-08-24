Scoil Ruain Killenaule reopens for new school term

We would like to congratulate Scoil Ruain Killenaule Principal, Mr. James Williams, on his recent cycle with the South Tipp Cycling Club. Starting in Malin Head, Co. Donegal on Friday 10th August, the group of 16 cyclists cycled over 200 km a day to reach Mizen Head in Co. Cork on 12th August. This was massive undertaking for the group and it helped to raise vital funds for this very worthwhile cause - Tomás Kelly Trust Fund. Next stop Tour de France!

Scoil Ruain Opening dates

Monday 27th August - 1st Years

Tuesday 28th August - 1st, 3rd and 6th Years

Wednesday 29th August - All years.