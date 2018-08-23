Mixed emotions for Mullinahone parish as they say goodbye to Fr McGrath and welcome Fr O'Gorman

The week just past was a real mixture of emotions for many of the people of the parish of Mullinahone. We knew that it was coming, but many were extremely sad to see our parish priest of 26 years, Fr. John McGrath move to the parish of Cashel and Rosegreen. The very same weekend many parishioners were anxious to see our new parish priest, Fr. Danny O’Gorman who took up the reins of parish affairs on Saturday 18th August. We wish both men the very best of luck in their new positions. Like people once said of their kings when a ruler died “the king is dead, long live the king”.

Farewell Fr. John - Back in September 1992, Fr. John McGrath came to Mullinahone as our PP. He replaced the much loved Canon Henry Nash who stayed with us as an associate pastor until his death in 1997. We expected that Fr. McGrath would remain with us in a similar manner, but conditions have changed in the Church and duty calls now on good priests for even more service. Fr. John was a great servant of the people and the parish was quick to realise that especially in his kindness to the sick and the old. His ceremonies were admired far outside the borders of Mullinahone. He was responsible for many good things in our parish even the parish newsletter which he printed for many years with the help of Paul Meehan. Fr. John has been called again to serve in Cashel and Rosegreen. We will miss him, but let us wish him well. He has been with us as parish priest for a month short of 26 years. As Fr. John would wish let us welcome his successor, Fr. Danny O’Gorman. The only priest to serve longer as parish priest in Mullinahone was Archdeacon Fox who ministered here in the 18th century. Rath Dé ort Fr. John in Cashel of the Kings.

Welcome Fr. Danny - It is always a challenge to fill the shoes of a good man. That is the challenge facing Fr. Danny O’Gorman, our new parish priest. In the true tradition of Knocknagow let us welcome Fr. Danny among us. Fr. Danny got off to a good start on Sat./Sun. when he offered his first Masses. As he stood at the ambo, he recalled his first ambo that he had ever stood at as a boy. It was the very same ambo which had arrived in St. Michael’s Church during the years since Fr. Danny was a boy. Although reared near Newport which is in Tipperary Fr. Danny claimed to be a Limerick man. Sunday was a great day for him as Limerick hurlers sparkled in Croke Park. We admire Fr. Danny for making his statement before the final. He was ordained in 1995. It seems to some only yesterday. He lately served in nearby Killenaule and Moyglass, though he did spend some time recently in the USA. The much older in Mullinahone will remember Fr. John Sweeney who came to us as a curate from the USA and remained with us for 17 years. We remember Fr. Sweeney’s twinkling eyes behind his gold rimmed American glasses. He was a most approachable man and worked his way into the hearts of the people, especially the not so well offs and there were many of those in the 1950’s. We look forward to the same success for Fr. Danny. Fáilte.