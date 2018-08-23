Clonoulty Rossmore Vintage Rally to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the launch of the Ford Escort MK1

On Sunday the 2nd September 2018 Clonoulty Rossmore Vintage Club will host their 18th Annual Vintage Rally in Clonoulty Village, Cashel, Co. Tipperary.

We are planning a spectacular display of Ford Escort MK1s to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its launch. We would like to extend a welcome to all Ford Escort owners in the locality to join in.

The Ford Escort Mark I was presented at the Brussels Motor Show in 1968 it caused a flurry of excitement for its bold American flavour, a step away from the buttoned-down respectability of the popular Ford Anglia. Produced until 1975 the 1100cc pocket-rocket was never simply a commuter car, and today remains a highly respected, cult classic. It had other innovations for the everyday man, including rack and pinion steering and Macpherson strut suspension (still used in the Porsche 911 today), a treat in a smaller car. Despite initially having only two doors, it was roomy enough to cram the kids in the back. Who wouldn’t want a car from the same family of beasts that won the Circuit of Ireland rally in 1968 (twin-cam version with that Lotus-Elan engine whispered about in Cork) and took multiple positions including the laurels in the London to Mexico rally two years later, driven by Fin Hannu Mikkola.

There will be onsite catering and toilet facilities, the usual side shows and stalls (sheaf throwing, bicycle obstacle course, guess the weight of the bullock, bouncy castle etc.) Mo Cara animal rescue will hold a dog show on the day. Maloney’s mobile farm will be on site. There is also a junior tractor pulling completion for kids.

The threshing is always a great favourite with the crowd; John Leamy’s, Dualla Allan Bros 1925 Threshing Mill will be at full throttle powered by TJ Donnelly’s, Clonoulty David Brown 950 Implematic. Credit is due to the large number of tractor owners who turn up year after year with their fantastic array of tractor makes and models all in gleaming condition.

A focal point on the day will be a number of trade stands, whom we would like to thank for their support. If you are interested in having a stand please contact Mary on 087-8200208.

To celebrate the International Year of the Family, we are holding a best dressed vintage family competition on the day there are numerous prizes.

We would like to thank everyone for their continued support and help, especially with our recent bucket collection without which we wouldn’t be in the position to help the very deserving South Tipperary Hospice Movement whom we have given over €310,000 since our inception.