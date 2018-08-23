Outstanding Leaving Cert results at Presentation Ballingarry with Caoimhe Ryan achieving highest results

Congratulations to the Presentation Ballingarry Leaving Cert Class of 2018. Principal, Ms Cahill, Deputy Principal, Mr. Dowling, staff and parents are immensely proud of the results achieved with the majority of students achieving well beyond the required points for their chosen courses many having received over 400 points with a large number receiving over 500 - Engineering, Primary school teaching, Psychology, Business, Aviation, the Arts and Sciences most popular choices.

Ms Cahill commended students on their hard work throughout their time in Presentation Ballingarry and remarked how many of this group, throughout their time in school, gave so generously to helping the elderly of the parish. They also worked tirelessly for Trocaire and were the winners of the Lip Sync battle. The class of 2018 were also successful on the sports field and won titles in hurling, basketball, ladies football and track events.

Special congratulations go to our 2018 top achiever, Caoimhe Ryan from Drangan who scored 601 points. Caoimhe is planning to study Law and Business in UCC. We are confident that Caoimhe will make a tremendous contribution to her college and we wish her continued success.