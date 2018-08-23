Littleton's special pump and well in St Kevin's Park

Mary Ely is pictured with her son Martin who recently repainted the pump green and white in anticipation of Limerick's All-Ireland victory. Green and white have been this years colours for Littleton's village seating. According to the late May Shine (nee Dee) and the late Pat Bowe, the Liskeveen Road was known as The Well Road and Joana Mulholland as The Well Road Girl. Her sister Gretta was a teacher and her father Pake a farmer. This pump was put in place by the Co. Council over a roadside well for the eight families who moved in to Kevin's Park in the mid 1950's when Dr. Barry attended the Dispensary/Health Centre. According to the late Billy Skekan, Parkstown, the well which is only seven feet deep never went dry and in times of drought people came to fill barrels and churns on ass and horse-drawn carts.Currently there are reports of wells running dry and fears for the traditional September dry season.