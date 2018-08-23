Mo Chara Animal Rescue - Peg and Alfie are looking for new homes

Peg and Alfie are one year old siblings. They recently came into our care and now these sweethearts are looking for loving, forever homes of their own!

Peg is a sweet, quiet little lady. She can be a bit shy at first but she very quickly warms up and offers her trust! She is a lovely girl, good with other dogs and loves running about with kids. Peg will need some help with house training and lead training as she was never taught but she is a clever girl and I’m sure she’ll learn in no time!

Alfie is a fun loving lad who adores a fuss! He loves to play and he is also good with other dogs and kids. Alfie is lively and full of energy; he’d love an active home with kids to play with! Just like Peg, Alfie will need a little more help with housetraining but after a little practice, he now walks very well on the lead!

Alfie and Peg have beautiful, soft tan-brown, mid-length, wavy coats, which would benefit from a professional groom twice a year to keep them tidy and a quick brush each week. They are small dogs who won’t take up much room on the couch! They do not need to be rehomed together though they both enjoy the company of other dogs. They are seeking homes where there is a secure garden for exercise and play with families who will welcome them into the home as part of the family.

Dualla Show 2018

The Dualla show is one of Tipperary’s most anticipated Summer events and this year we are excited to be attending! Find us there with our much-loved bake sale on Saturday August 26th!

For more information about Peg and Alfie or about adopting from Mo Chara Animal Rescue, please call 087-6576022 or 087-2577182, email mocharaanimalrescue@live.ie or find us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/mocharaanimalrescue).