Childcare costs in Tipperary below national average

A nationwide survey carried out by Newstalk has shown childcare costs in Tipperary have increased by over 2% over the past five years but the county still remains below the national average.

Conducted by Newstalk researchers for the On The Record programme, the survey found Tipperary families are paying €663.86 on average per month for the full time care of a 2 year old child compared to €650.43 in 2013. The national average monthly cost of a 2 year old in full time care is €745 – a 5.5% increase compared to a similar survey conducted in 2013.

The survey compared 135 crèches and childcare providers throughout the country and found that Dublin had the highest costs which climbed to €1,047 per month on average, an almost 9% increase compared to 2013. At the other end, Longford has the lowest average childcare costs per month according to the survey results at €650, still reflecting an 8% increase compared to 2013. The difference between the two counties is a significant 61%.

Commuter belt counties around Dublin also featured high on list with Wicklow coming in second, being the only other county along with Dublin to break the one thousand barrier at €1,006.63 on average per month. Kildare, Meath and Louth were placed in fourth, fifth and sixth place respectively in the survey. Meath and Clare were the only counties to register a fall in childcare costs when compared to 2013 figures.

Other urban areas like Cork showed a monthly average increase of 3% compared to 2013 while a further breakdown in Galway showed those living in the city are paying 15% more for their childcare compared to those living in the county.

Commenting on the survey, Kieran Cuddihy, presenter of Newstalk’s On The Record said: ‘The rise of childcare costs across the country is a big issue for our audience. Families are under severe pressure to earn sufficient money to pay for childcare while maintaining a work / life balance. These figures show it is important that we highlight these challenges and continue to explore issues which directly affect our listeners.’